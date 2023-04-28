CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County man cried happy tears after winning $3 million from a $30 scratch-off.

John Turner, 47, bought his Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, scratched his ticket off in the parking lot, and at the moment, said he couldn’t process what had just happened.

“I started bawling,” Turner said. “It was a happy cry, though.”

Turner cashed in his prize at lottery headquarters Friday, taking home $1,282,509 million after taxes.

“My mind was going like 100 miles per hour,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve done it. I finally hit the big one.’”

He says he plans to pay off his car, share some money with his family, and invest the rest.