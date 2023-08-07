CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman in Cleveland County was left “absolutely speechless” after seeing her $3 Power Play ticket win her $100,000.

Cerese Feagans of Kings Mountain said she briefly gave up playing Powerball. “I really had decided I was going to stop playing because I just decided I wasn’t lucky.”

Feagans bought her Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The prize doubled because the 2X multiplier hit. The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129. “I’ve finally stopped pinching myself,” Feagans said.

Monday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $145 million ($71.1 million in cash). The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.