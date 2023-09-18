CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile accused of impersonating law enforcement near the Carolina border over the weekend was taken into custody, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls Saturday regarding a man dressed in tactical gear in a Dodge Challenger displaying emergency lights on Highway 161 near the Carolina border. The man was claiming to be with the Clover Police

Cleveland County deputies joined York County deputies, who were in the midst of conducting a traffic stop on a juvenile in a vehicle that had activated red and blue light bars mounted inside his vehicle.

The unidentified juvenile was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.