KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County recycling center closed on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, due to ‘safety concerns,’ the city announced Friday.

The Midpines Recycling Center, located on the 600 block of Margrace Road near Kings Mountain Road, was initially closing indefinitely; however, that changed after further evaluation of the site.

“The safety of our citizens is a top priority,” said Kevin Gordon, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause; however, it was important that the county acted immediately to ensure the well-being of those visiting the site.”

Officials stated the concerns are related to the center’s structural integrity of the concrete driving and unloading areas.

Josh Davis, Cleveland County’s solid waste director, was surveying possible upgrades to the site on Wednesday, Aug. 9, when he discovered the issues.

“Cleveland County’s Solid Waste Department has already begun removing sections of concrete for further evaluation by structural engineers,” Davis said. “Midpines is one of our busiest recycling centers. Review and evaluations will include both temporary and permanent options to serve the citizens of this area.”

An alternate site, The Oak Grove Recycling Center, on the 1100 block of Oak Grove Road near Stony Point Road, was upgraded to accommodate a larger volume of waste.

A spokesperson wrote:

“With additional staffing from the Midpines location, the Oak Grove Center has the capacity to accept the additional traffic and volume.”