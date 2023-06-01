CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Waco man is more than $800,000 richer after purchasing a $10 lottery ticket from a Bessemer City grocery store.

Wesley Barrett bought his lucky $10 Jackpot 777 ticket from Metcalf’s Grocery on Tryon School Road and won a $1.14 million jackpot, the largest in Fast Play history.

“The largest Fast Play win before Barrett’s occurred on March 11 when a $20 100X The Cash ticket won a $920,665 jackpot plus the $200,000 cash that comes with a $20 Fast Play purchase,” NC Education Lottery officials said on Thursday.

Barrett arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $814,395.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The current jackpot stands at $108,000 and counting.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.