KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wooded and residential area near Kings Mountain could be transformed into a large-scale mixed-use development.

Insignis Partners, out of Greenville, S.C., filed plans with the city of Kings Mountain for Dixon Ridge for an area south of Interstate 85 near Dixon School Road. The 384-acre area in question is across the interstate from the Catawba Two Kings Casino.

“I would love it to stay the same like this, but that’s not going to happen. It’s inevitable,” said Travis Slycord, who has lived in the area for the last 25 years.

The proposal is across I-85 from Catawba Two Kings Casino. (Insignis Partners) It’s just west of Crowders Mountain.

Slycord’s property is one of the few that have been kind of carved out the plan. The mixed-use development includes warehouses, townhomes, apartments, and parks within the shadow of both Crowders Mountain and the casino.

The project would dedicate a minimum of 15 percent of the total acreage for public parks, which includes a greenway system.

The area has already seen a flood of development or plans for future development, according to Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler. The majority of those projects are showing up along the I-85 corridor.

Neisler said the area has been overlooked for so long, and it now has a great deal of economic potential, leading to what some see as rapid growth in the area.

According to Neisler, public comment on the project would likely come at the end of October at the earliest.