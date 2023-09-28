CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been charged with killing his uncle in Waco, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies responded to 911 calls regarding a death on April 6, 2023, on Racine Drive in the Waco community. Clifford Ward, a resident of the address, was located outside in a yard deceased with a metal object in the back of his head, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s nephew was interviewed, who said Ward was prone to falling. A medical examiner was able to determine Ward had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and a metal object was placed there to conceal the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The nephew, identified as David Ward, then became a person of interest in the case. A further investigation revealed the nephew deposited a large sum of money on the day of his death, the sheriff’s office said.

Ward was arrested following a five-month investigation and faces first-degree murder charges.

He is being held without bond.