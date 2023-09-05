SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a shooting during a party on Sunday night, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at 616 Chapel Drive in Shelby.

Investigators believe the suspect, 45-year-old Travoris Dantwan Williams, and the victim, 48-year-old Johnny Phillip Morris, got into a fight over a woman.

According to witnesses, Williams shot Morris, and bystanders were performing CPR when deputies arrived, officials said. Morris later died of his injuries at the scene.

Williams was arrested before he left the scene and was charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.