SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a shooting in Shelby, according to the police department.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 300 block of Grice Street.

A white male, later identified as Stacey Mills, McSwain, 49, was in the front yard of 347 Grice Street with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Cleveland County EMS pronounced McSwain dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made as the Shelby Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS(8477).