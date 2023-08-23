SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A recently hired general manager of a North Carolina dealership is hoping to regain the trust of the community one week after hundreds of charges were brought against the business.

“As you can probably tell just from our couple of minutes together, I talk more than I listen. Typically. This week, it’s been the opposite,” General Manager of Nissan of Shelby, George Ewing, said.

Over the last week, Ewing says at least 350 customers have reached out to him regarding an investigation into his dealership.

“I’ve been called more names than you can imagine,” he said.

Ewing took the general manager job one month ago, knowing the dealership had been under investigation since February.

“It was one of my considerations. What is going to happen? And basically, I was shocked,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles filed more than 400 criminal charges against a dozen employees at Nissan of Shelby. Those involved are accused of lying to customers about the pre-owned vehicles sold on-site.

Ewing says a handful of those charged are still employed at the dealership today.

“How do you plan on rebuilding that trust with the community?” Queen City News asked Ewing.

“So, one person at a time and day-by-day, and really that is how we have been doing it,” he said.

Immediately after stepping foot in the dealership, Ewing says he went through the inventory and made sure there were no vehicles on the floor with questionable titles. He says he addressed his staff.

“We started at the beginning of the sales process all the way through to the delivery process and then where the issues may have lied in that titling process and made sure that we knew from soup to nuts, what the right thing to do every time the first time,” Ewing said.