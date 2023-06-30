N.C. State Highway Patrol said a person died in a Interstate 85 wreck near Exit 2 on June 25.

GROVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in an accident along I-85 Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the collision near Exit 2 on Sunday, June 25. During their investigation, they said a vehicle traveling southbound left the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck several trees before overturning, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said a passenger died at the scene. The investigation determined that the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency personnel took the driver to CaroMont Hospital in Gastonia with minor injuries. The hospital later released that person.

NC State Highway Patrol said the investigation remains ongoing.