GROVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in an accident along I-85 Sunday in Cleveland County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the collision near Exit 2 on Sunday, June 25. During their investigation, they said a vehicle traveling southbound left the roadway to the left. The vehicle struck several trees before overturning, troopers said.
Highway Patrol said a passenger died at the scene. The investigation determined that the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Emergency personnel took the driver to CaroMont Hospital in Gastonia with minor injuries. The hospital later released that person.
NC State Highway Patrol said the investigation remains ongoing.