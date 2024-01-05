SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a house fire Friday morning, according to the Shelby Fire and Rescue Department.

The large fire happened Friday, Jan. 5, at a home located along Spangler Drive.

Fire officials confirmed the death Friday afternoon with more information to follow from the Shelby Police Department.

As emergency crews arrived at the scene, they discovered at least one person was trapped inside the home as large smoke plums showed from U.S. 74.

One person was found inside the burning house and was rescued, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Photos: Shelby Fire & Rescue Department

While battling the Spangler Drive house fire Friday morning, emergency crews got word of another fire located on Shannonhouse Street, they said. Several crews responded to the second fire, along with other units from the Cleveland and Shanghai departments.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.