KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Cleveland County crash Friday morning, according to the police department.

Authorities ask for help identifying the victim, described as a white man, about 25-35 years old, 5’9″-6’0″, and about 140-150 lbs. Officials say the person wore plaid green/brown/blue colored shorts with a lime green shirt.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2023, on the US 74 bypass near I-85/Highway 29’s exit ramp.

Upon arrival, police say they were told a car struck a pedestrian, and officers found the individual hit just off the roadway unresponsive.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene; the driver suffered no injuries in the crash.

Officials say a ‘diligent search’ of the victim’s person and personal property was conducted; however, no identification was found.