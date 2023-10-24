CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer was split in half by an oncoming train in Cleveland County Tuesday, according to officials with CSX.

The accident happened at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. Authorities said a freight train came into contact with a truck that was on the tracks at State Road 1314 in Lattimore.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported to the driver or the crew of the train.

Cleveland County authorities responded and are investigating this crash.