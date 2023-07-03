SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Comfort food is like a big hug.

At a barbecue hotspot in Shelby, some say the mere presence of longtime employees makes the restaurant feel like home.

Folks like Delia Livsey, aka DeDe, and the “Hushpuppy Queen.”

“They come here; they want to eat good food. That’s why I do it, for love! Have you tasted one of my hushpuppies?” Livsey asked our Queen City News photographer while shooting a video of her in the kitchen.

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge has been a staple in Shelby for 78 years.

“We’ve been coming here since we were 16 years old,” said Phyliss Cloninger.

The Cloningers are regulars, driving from Marion every week.

“[We come for] the food naturally and the hushpuppies!” said Cloninger.

“I think [hushpuppies] are important because they’re good!” Livsey told Queen City News.

So good that those puppies have a rather devout following, and Livsey is the face of consistency. When she’s working, owner Natalie Ramsey can rest easy.

“She knows it like the back of her hand. She will not look at a recipe,” Ramsey said.

As for the recipe, don’t even ask.

“Can you tell me anything?” the reporter asked.

“Not really,” she answered.

“Ha-ha, that’s why I love you, Delia!” Ramsey said, howling with laughter.

It’s hard to believe the Queen started her reign when Ronald Reagan was president. The late “Mama B,” the restaurant’s matriarch, hired her on the spot when Delia was in high school.

“Somebody had told me they know a place where I could work. And I called ‘Mama B,’ and she told me to come the next day,” she said of her hiring 40 years ago. “My first job!”

Folks have been pigging out on their pork for four generations now. But many say the experience wouldn’t be the same without D.D’s deep-fried delights.”

“Their hushpuppies are crisp and delicious, and they’re always that way,” Cloninger said.

When asked if she ever sneaks a bite, Delia opened it.

“Yes sir, ha-ha!” she confessed.

A taste of tradition goes a long way at Red Bridges. “Mama B” died in 2008, but her memory lives on through food and friendships.