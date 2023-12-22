SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Nobody was home. The dog, it was almost emotionless…It was overwhelming,” said Neill Jones, the Deputy Chief of Police for Cramerton.

That’s just one blessing Jones is thankful for. His family was safe despite losing their home of almost 10 years.

“I’ve been on fire scenes where I’ve consoled people from fires that’s lost everything and I’ve told them I understand. But really when I walked here and saw this and realized that the only thing that I owned was what I was wearing, it really hit home,” he said.

But what he didn’t expect was the show of support from his home and work communities, especially so close to Christmas.

“It’s been nonstop from Cleveland county, the sheriff’s office here, Shelby PD, most agencies in Gaston county, many fire departments have called, the citizens themselves, some local shops, the citizens in Cherryville, citizens in Cramerton. It’s very it’s been overwhelming the amount of people and phone calls and things that have been done and some I don’t even know of yet,” Jones said.

Jones says his phone has been ringing off the hook. A Facebook post on the fire is getting hundreds of comments with some people asking, “Do they need anything?” “Is there a Venmo or Zelle account, and, “How do we find out what they need?”

He’s gotten donated mattresses, bed sets, and even a washer and dryer.

“I’ve been in the public service field for 30 years and in the EMD, I work here in Cleveland County. You know, we always, we always take care of each other, and on the public service side, that’s it, we take care of our brothers and sisters and not something that ever expected, or feel like I ever deserved,” Jones said.