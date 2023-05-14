SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple fatalities have been confirmed after a 911 shooting call turned into a high-speed chase ending with a car smashing through a home in Shelby, the Cleveland County Sheriff confirmed with Queen City News on Sunday.

Queen City News was on the scene after the homeowner said a truck smashed into his home overnight and the sheriff’s office, without giving a number, confirmed there were multiple occupants of the vehicle that were killed.

The homeowner said he was not in the room at the time of the crash, he says around 1 a.m. at his home on Suttle Street, and that he was fortunate to not have suffered any injuries.

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities confirmed, this started as a shooting involving two vehicles in South Carolina and ended in a high-speed chase in Shelby: Cleveland County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/I97Jiyt8WE — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 14, 2023

The sheriff’s office confirmed the call came in as a shooting in Cherokee County, South Carolina involving two vehicles and that a high-speed pursuit ensued involving multiple agencies. Tire tracks and skid marks could be seen for about 40 yards leading to where the struck home was located.

There is no mention of any arrests.

Credit: Franklin Batten

Credit: Franklin Batten

Shelby Police and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office have not yet released information on the victims at this time nor how many victims there actually were. This remains an active investigation.