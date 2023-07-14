SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lightning strike caused an overnight apartment complex fire in Shelby, Shelby Fire confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident Thursday night at an apartment complex on Delta Park Drive. 20-plus crew members including members from Waco and Bethlehem Volunteer Fire were able to control the blaze within 20 minutes, according to fire officials.

An initial investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be a lightning strike to the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported and damage was estimated to be $75,000.