SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A late-night food run for a family in Cherokee County, South Carolina turned into some very tense and emotional moments, and led to a high-speed chase and deadly crash for the ones allegedly chasing after them, according to authorities.

3 killed in Shelby high-speed chase, crash: PD

In a series of calls released by both Cherokee County and Cleveland County 911, the woman who called said that a truck had been chasing her and shooting at her vehicle while she and four others in the car, three of them her daughters, were nearing their home.

“I just came down the road and somebody shot at my car,” she said, later noting that one of her windows was broken from the incident.

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities confirmed, this started as a shooting involving two vehicles in South Carolina and ended in a high-speed chase in Shelby: Cleveland County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/I97Jiyt8WE — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 14, 2023

The woman can be heard crying throughout the ordeal, while one of her daughters was driving the car, running through red lights and stop signs to get away from the truck that was reportedly shooting at them.

The incident started in Cherokee County, but within minutes progressed into Cleveland County, where deputies began chasing the truck involved.

Deputies said the truck led them on a high-speed chase, which ended at Suttle Street when the driver lost control of the truck, crashing into a home, and causing significant damage.

Three people died as a result of that crash. Authorities said all of those who died were in the vehicle.

Deputies said there were six people total in the truck.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people who were killed in the crash or those that were injured, or if any charges will be coming from the incident. However, the deceased have been identified by their ages–an 18-year-old, and two 20-year-olds.

Shelby PD said two of the occupant are expected to recover and the other remains in critical condition at an area medical center and that charges could be possible.