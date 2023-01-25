CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer from Shelby was sentenced to more than 17 years Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Shelby resident Chadwick Strong, 45, will serve over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.

Beginning in 2018 and spanning a four-year period, Strong distributed cocaine and fentanyl in Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Cleveland counties, court records showed.

Two guns and cash were also found in his possession as well as fentanyl with pill markings for a different substance.