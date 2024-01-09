SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby Fire truck was damaged after a large tree fell in front of it Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say Engine 22 was leaving a scene when a tree fell in front of it in the 500 block of West Warren Street. The truck then drove into the downed tree.

Photos show damage to the windshield and other parts of the front. The incident caused $20,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

(Photo: Shelby Fire Dept.) (Photo: Shelby Fire Dept.)

No firefighters or citizens were injured.

See damage from Tuesday’s storms? Email photos and video to newstips@qcnews.com