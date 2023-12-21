CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cleveland County officials say a report of people trapped inside a burning house led to a very heavy response.

Crews from six departments got to the home on Borders Road near Kings Mountain Reservoir around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They didn’t find anyone inside, but the fire was so intense that extra crews were needed for just the manpower alone.

The house belonged to a family of four was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Crews are now looking into the cause of the fire.