SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 MPH high-speed chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered a Shelby Police vehicle while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off on Highway 74 into Gastonia around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers deployed tire-deflating stop sticks at which point she drove into a business’ parking lot on West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia and refused to exit the vehicle, according to the trooper’s report.

Highway Patrol said the suspect’s windows had to be smashed to get her out and arrest her.

It is unclear at this time what charges she is facing or if she has secured a bond.