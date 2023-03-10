GROVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued charges last week at a home that has been on high alert to authorities for alleged drug activity.

Lonnie Simmons, 64, was arrested March 1 for felony methamphetamine charges: possession with intent to manufacture or sell a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and felony drug possession.

Cleveland County’s narcotics team has been actively investigating the reported drug transactions taking place at 717 Lavender Road due to community tips. CCSO said it responded to the home 29 times last year and have been back six times in 2023.

Deputies placed a sign in the home’s yard reading “This drug house is closed for business.”

Simmons is being held on a $150,000 bond, combined between cash and secured.