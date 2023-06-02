SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County woman is much wealthier after winning $200,000 of a scratch-off ticket.

Natashia Rogers bought her slip at Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.

“I texted my boyfriend a picture of it,” she said. “He said, ‘That’s awesome. Who won that?’”

Rogers chose the $5 Ice scratch-off in the No. 36 slot from the store’s dispenser because she was 39 years old when she had her second child.

“I don’t even know why I did that; it was just random,” Rogers said about buying her ticket. “It was my first time doing that.”

She collected her prize of $142,501 (after taxes) from lottery headquarters on Thursday.

“I’m happy, but I think I am still in shock,” Roger said.

Though Rogers doesn’t know how she will spend the money, she knows she’ll ‘have fun with it.’