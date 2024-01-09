CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two women were found dead in a car after a shooting in Casar, North Carolina, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to 5740 Casar Road to a report of a shooting.

The two people who were shot were found dead in a car in the driveway of the house. They have been identified as Laurie Ann Marks and Kimberly Renee McNeilly.

Officials say they received another call while at the scene that the suspect was at a home on Oakgrove-Cloverhill Church Road.

Deputies found Thomas Gene Eaker, 32, at the address and arrested him with two counts of murder.

Investigators say Marks and Eaker were in a dating relationship, but the exact motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Eaker was booked without bond into the Cleveland County Detention Center.