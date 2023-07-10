CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who is accused of viciously and unprovokingly attacking a deputy Monday morning with a robar pipe, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was ambushed near Curt Ledford Road around 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was in the process of investigating a suspicious vehicle when a man came out of the woods and was viciously attacked. The deputy was in uniform and was on his way to work, the sheriff’s office said during a midday briefing. Following the attack, the deputy fired at the suspect four or five times before the suspect was able to successfully flee the scene, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit at this time.

Deputy Jodi Seagle was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was said to be “alert and talking.”

The suspect accused of attacking the deputy is on the run. He is described as a 6’0″ tall white man, with full-sleeve tattoos, and a left-side neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing boots, black shorts, and a white shirt, and was driving a tan-colored Buick sedan, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the CCSO at 704-484-4888.