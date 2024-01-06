KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has lost her life after a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Officials say the wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. on January 5 in the 200 block of South Watterson Street. Authorities arrived to find a vehicle that had collided with a power line pole.

First responders say they found the driver unconscious and not breathing. There were attempts to revive the driver; however, she passed away.

Police have named 43-year-old Linda Guevara of Grover, N.C., as the driver. The death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.E. Pitman at 704-743-0444 or email cullen.pitman@cityofkm.com. You can also contact Cleveland County Crime Stoppers.