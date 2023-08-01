CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on I-85 southbound in Cleveland County, NC State Highway Patrol confirmed.
The deadly wreck shut down I-85 South near Exit 5, Dixon School Road, just south of Kings Mountain. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No word on what caused the crash at this time. The interstate reopened by 9:15 a.m.
Previous Detour: Drivers should take Exit 10B to US-74 for 2.9 miles then take the NC 216 Exit to Kings Mountain / Cherryville and make a left onto N Piedmont Ave for half a mile.
Turn right onto N Battleground Ave NC 216 for 6.4 miles and make a left on Battleground Rd for 0.2 mile to access I-85.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.