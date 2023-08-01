N.C. DOT officials say a an I-85 wreck near Kings Mountain has closed the road and it won’t be back open until around 12:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on I-85 southbound in Cleveland County, NC State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The deadly wreck shut down I-85 South near Exit 5, Dixon School Road, just south of Kings Mountain. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No word on what caused the crash at this time. The interstate reopened by 9:15 a.m.

❗ Traffic Alert ❗

▶️ I-85 South is shut down at Exit 5 (Dixon School Road) in #Cleveland County due to a crash

▶️ Avoid the area

▶️ Check https://t.co/E4hZmtwQxN for updates pic.twitter.com/0cTqxEafMW — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) August 1, 2023

Previous Detour: Drivers should take Exit 10B to US-74 for 2.9 miles then take the NC 216 Exit to Kings Mountain / Cherryville and make a left onto N Piedmont Ave for half a mile.

Turn right onto N Battleground Ave NC 216 for 6.4 miles and make a left on Battleground Rd for 0.2 mile to access I-85.