NEW YORK (WNCT) — North Carolina has a bit of a lucky streak going.

Clinton resident Pamela Bradshaw won the drawing and picked up the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year prize, held just after midnight on Monday. She is the second person from North Carolina to win the $1 million prize, which began in 2020 with a winner from Maine.

Last year, Gary Krigbaum, who is from Spindale, beat out 28 other finalists to win the $1 million prize. Bradshaw had a 1 in 5 chance of winning the drawing for the top prize.

The time is finally here… 👀



Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is…



Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina! #PowerballRockinEve #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/2FcQXhWr0A — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

Bradshaw’s win was determined during the broadcast of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest at 12:19 a.m. When her Powerball was picked, Bradshaw fell to the floor in celebration as the confetti fell again. She was helped up by her daughter and Seacrest.

Bradshaw then appeared to plant a big ole kiss on Seacrest.

2024 is off to a funny start 😂 — SamInspired (@SamInspired) January 1, 2024

People on Twitter were loving the moment, for many reasons.