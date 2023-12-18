VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 35-year-old woman died in a fatal Lincoln County one-car wreck Sunday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a call on Bill Ledford Road near Cat Square Road. There, they saw a 2007 Ford Fusion stuck in a ditch. During their investigation, they determined the car traveling east on Bill Ledford Road, crossed the centerline and drove off the left side of the road before the wreck.

Brook Morgan White, of Clover, South Carolina, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Investigators determined White did not use a seatbelt before the wreck.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as a factor in the wreck. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately two hours.