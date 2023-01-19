CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County staff are gearing up for a potential influx of asylum seekers, depending on if the federal government lifts Title 42.

Some U.S. cities are overwhelmed with migrants seeking asylum without the proper resources to accommodate them. Mecklenburg County officials say they want to avoid being in the same predicament. But whether Mecklenburg County has the resources to respond to the influx adequately remains to be determined.

Title 42 is a policy by Former President Donald Trump put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. The directive expels asylum seekers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Biden Administration tried to lift the policy, but the Supreme Court shot their efforts down and ruled Title 42 would remain in place for the time being, but the case is coming back to the High Court in March.

Diego Torres, the Immigrant Integration Specialist at the Latin American Coalition, says Charlotte already needs help handling the massive amount of people.

“The influx is already here,” Torres said. “We have been dealing with a lot of people. We have been helping a lot of people.”

Torres is concerned that without enough resources, the Latin American Coalition won’t be able to help everyone who shows up in need at their door.

“We’re not prepared. And that was the conclusion we had the last meeting we had last month, we are not prepared, and we don’t have the funds,” Torres said.

Torres is glad the County is stepping up to the plate to prepare for the potential newcomers. During Tuesday night’s commissioners meeting, County Manager Dena Diorio said they’ve already been meeting with community partners to start planning. Commissioner Susan Rodriguez McDowell is glad they’re getting the ball rolling.

“Staff needs time to figure out sort of how they can adjust to these changing, you know, circumstances,” McDowell said.

McDowell’s primary concern is the treatment of migrants once they get to Charlotte.

“Really making sure with families and children, that we’re looking at them with a lens of compassion, and, but we have to also remember that we have a whole population of folks who are already here with similar needs. And so how do we gear up to try to sort of fill all of those gaps?” McDowell said.

Mecklenburg County staff are meeting with community partners next Tuesday to work on additional planning for the potential influx of migrants. So far, LAC plans to use its $2 million in covid relief to provide services for potential asylum seekers.