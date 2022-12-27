HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A train hit a car on Tuesday morning in the Triad.

According to Amtrack, a train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 9 a.m. when it hit a car that was on the tracks. A representative for Amtrak didn’t specify where the crash happened.

Forty-two passengers were on the train. A passenger was taken to the hospital, but no crew members or other passengers were hurt. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate.

The train went back to the High Point station. Passengers were put on other trains to get to their destinations.

This is a developing story.