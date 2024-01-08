RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local group is working to turn hotels into low-cost living in the capital city.

Across the street from Duke Raleigh Hospital and off of Wake Forest Road, Dan Norville’s company called Vivo is working to turn the former Extended Stay hotel into apartments.

“You’ve got 4 million homes needed in the U.S. The housing crisis is no joke right now,” said Norville.

The property is one of many former hotels in the Triangle Vivo, along with their partner, Realm, are turning into low-cost living.

“We consider ourselves the building recycling company, recycling these old hotels, cleaning them up, doing some nice repairs, maintenance,” said Norville.

(Brea Hollingsworth / CBS 17)

After cleaning them up he leases them out at an affordable cost.

Norville says the goal is to rent apartments at under $1,000 a month.

The units are small but practical. They range from studios to two bedrooms and feature a kitchenette and living space.

“We’re trying to get them to the next level,” said Norville. “Help them save for a home, stock away some money, save for a home, save for whatever they’re trying to do ultimately.”

The company says they hope to begin leasing out apartments in a few weeks.