CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Starting Friday, Dec. 1, hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who previously did not qualify for Medicaid are now covered under a massive program expansion.

The policy closes the gap for workers who before Friday, could not afford private health insurance but did not qualify for traditional Medicaid.

“Today a dream, a decade in the making finally becomes a reality,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, at a press conference in west Charlotte Friday.

The road has been a long one for many families.

“No one asks to get sick, and you shouldn’t be punished for it, and I think that’s a real issue in this country,” said Penny Wingard, who now qualifies for Medicaid as of Friday.

Wingard, who lives in Charlotte, was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, and she had an aneurysm.

She fell into a health care coverage gap where she didn’t make enough to afford private insurance, but also didn’t qualify for traditional Medicaid, and her medical debt started mounting.

“There were times I didn’t want to wake up, there were times when I didn’t want to continue, cause I have nothing,” said Wingard in tears.

She fought hard and beat breast cancer.

On Friday, she stood beside Cooper at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus on Wilkinson Boulevard, as he launched a program to help her and many others, the state’s Medicaid expansion.

“For years, for years I’ve heard these stories from childcare workers, 25 percent of our childcare workers didn’t have health care,” Cooper said. “Most of them can get it now, restaurant workers, people who look after our seniors, custodial workers, people with two or three part-time jobs.”

The Republican-controlled state legislature got on board with the Democratic governor earlier this year to expand Medicaid.

The federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost under the Affordable Care Act. Around 600,000 North Carolinians are now eligible for Medicaid under the expansion.

“I’m glad this day has come but as I said before, this is a stepping stone, we’ve got to figure out how to get rid of this medical debt,” said Wingard.

There are still challenges ahead, but now single adults making about $20,000 a year or families of three earning around $34,000 a year may be eligible for Medicaid.

“Today we make real the promise of affordable quality healthcare for so many,” said Cooper.

Around 300,000 people who were already limited Medicaid Family Planning benefits will automatically be enrolled.

Others can go online to sign up or attend an enrollment event.