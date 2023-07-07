CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he signed several bills into law in North Carolina, including The Pretrial Integrity Act.
The new North Carolina law will change the way bond is issued for certain offenders.
Read more on House Bill 813 here:
“I am thrilled that HB 813 Pretial Integrity Act has been officially signed into law today by Gov. Cooper. I have worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Jennings said on social media Friday.
CMPD Chief Jennings said this new law will ensure that “our most violent offenders are not released back into the community before going in front of an elected judge.”
The law goes into effect on October 1, 2023.
- House Bill 813: The Pretrial Integrity Act
- House Bill 790: Innocence Inquiry Commission Provisions
- House Bill 34: Protect Those Who Serve and Protect Act
- House Bill 627: On-Site Wastewater Rules Implementation
- House Bill 605: School Threat Assessment Teams
- House Bill 344: Mental Health Lic. Fair Practice Stds
- Senate Bill 389: Parent Consent to Donate Blood/Tech Correct
- House Bill 815: The Loving Homes Act
- Senate Bill 135: Registered Vet. Tech. Modification
- Senate Bill 45: CADC Supervision Requirements
- Senate Bill 507: Chiropractic Preceptorship Modifications
Governor Cooper also vetoed the following bills:
- House Bill 618: Charter School Review Board
- House Bill 488: Code Council Reorg. and Var. Code Amend
Governor Cooper also declined to sign these two bills into law:
- Senate Bill 246: Property Owners Protection Act
- Senate Bill 171: Department of Public Safety Agency Bill.-AB