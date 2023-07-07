CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he signed several bills into law in North Carolina, including The Pretrial Integrity Act.

The new North Carolina law will change the way bond is issued for certain offenders.

Read more on House Bill 813 here:

“I am thrilled that HB 813 Pretial Integrity Act has been officially signed into law today by Gov. Cooper. I have worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Jennings said on social media Friday.

CMPD Chief Jennings said this new law will ensure that “our most violent offenders are not released back into the community before going in front of an elected judge.”

The law goes into effect on October 1, 2023.

I am thrilled that HB 813 Pretrial Integrity Act has been officially signed into law today by @NC_Governor! I have worked diligently alongside local and state partners to ensure more accountability in the criminal justice system and pretrial release. pic.twitter.com/B4qbzhm4H0 — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 7, 2023 The Pretrial Integrity Act is one of 11 bills that were signed into law Friday in North Carolina.

