COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in a scam against an elderly man on Saturday.

Deputies said a white man was in Cove City driving a white Chevrolet truck. They approached the victim’s home and said they had extra asphalt from a job in the area. They offered to pave the victim’s driveway.

Officials said the victim was given a cash price and, during that process, another white male stole thousands of dollars from the victim’s home.

The second suspect was driving a white work truck with toolboxes on the back. It was hauling a trailer with equipment on it.

Anyone with information or pictures of these suspects is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.