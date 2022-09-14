DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster.

At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Davidson County.

Webster confirmed that fire units are on the scene and are “mitigating the emergency.”

Officials could not confirm the details of the situation.

Emergency at O-I in Lexington. (WGHP)

O-I is an Ohio-based glass bottle manufacturing company with a plant in Davidson County. The brand also has a presence in California, Colorado, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia and Washington.