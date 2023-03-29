CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (STORYFUL) – A crowd was delighted as a baby made a dramatic come-from-behind win during a half-time show baby race at the University of North Carolina, footage posted on March 14 showed.

The early leader, Lyla, can be seen storming ahead; however, she then crawls towards other parents and not her own, the commentator can be heard saying.

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR! 👶🏁 | A crowd was delighted as a baby made a dramatic come-from-behind win during a half-time show baby race at the University of North Carolina. 🥹 Story: https://t.co/cYAuelRO7W



(📸: Carolina Blitz via Storyful) pic.twitter.com/VsTI1e9Fh1 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) March 29, 2023

She pauses near the finish line, allowing another baby, Jimmy, to close in. But he also decides to take a break. Both then disastrously decided to turn back.

The drama continues as baby Brexley, who had only started crawling a week before the race, according to her mother, stormed through to the finish line.

Brexley and her parents won a $529 check to go toward her future education, CNN reported.

Credit: Carolina Blitz via Storyful