GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged on Wednesday with 10 sexual offenses that happened in Garner nearly 30 years ago, according to arrest warrants.

Warrants say Loraine Page Benton, of Chadbourn, raped a child who was under 13 years old and engaged in felony incest at least six times on January 1, 1995.

The 70-year-old Benton is accused of having sexual intercourse with his child, who was under 18 years old at the time of the offense.

The warrant says “the defendant knew that he or she was related to the victim.” Benton also “assumed the position of a parent in the home in which a minor child under the age of 18 was residing [and] engage[d] in a sexual act with that child.”

On Wednesday, Benton was arrested and charged with:

Felony first degree rape of a child

Felony incest

Five counts of sexual offense- parental role

Three counts of statutory rape with a defendant six years older than victim

Benton received a $5 million secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.