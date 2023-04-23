NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday marks the fifth day of the “Great Lake Fire” in the Croatan National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina posted an update on its Facebook page Sunday morning. Officials report the fire is now at 36,000 acres consumed with 30% containment as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said Saturday’s rain, which added up to around half an inch, was beneficial in controlling the fire. While the northernmost fire progression is five miles southwest of Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and south of Countyline Road outside New Bern, officials said the rain stopped forward progression temporarily to the fire.

There were 20 tractor pile units working Sunday to construct 25 miles of a fire control line around the remaining edge of the fire to prevent spread north onto private land, officials said.

Scott Kennedy, the incident meteorologist during the fight against the forest fire, agreed the rain was very helpful in fighting the fire. He said with mild humidity and high pressure moving in, winds would be much lighter, first from the north and northwest and shifting to the west Sunday afternoon. He also said gusts would be much less than Saturday, between 10-15 mph.

Scope of the fire

The fire was first detected Wednesday evening, according to the United States Forest Service. Crews worked to put in containment lines around the fire, which was around 50 acres at the start. Limited growth happened on Thursday before the reported 7,000 acres early Friday.

By midday, the fire had reached 12,000 acres and was up to 17,000 acres later on Friday as primary and secondary containment lines were established on the eastern, southern and western sides of the fire, Parker said. That was done with an emphasis to protect private land to the north.

By the end of Friday, the fire had consumed 35,000 acres. It has grown five times its reported size of 7,000 acres, which was reported on Friday morning.

Croatan National Forest covers 160,000 acres and is home to a number of rare carnivorous plants like the Venus fly-trap, sunder and pitcher plant. It is remote and is bordered on three sides by bodies of water, including Bogue Sound.

Firefighters from the US Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service and Craven County fire departments were among those battling the blaze.

NO evacuation orders in New Bern

The City of New Bern posted to Facebook on Saturday a notice that no evacuation orders are in place. The post was made to address rumors of such plans.

“We are receiving many calls, texts & emails about evacuation rumors. These are not true. PLEASE NOTE: we are keeping a close eye on the wildfire & are staying in regular contact with emergency management. Should conditions change requiring evacuations at ANY point, we will post those orders to our social media sites, website, New Bern Alerts (you can still sign up at www.newbernnc.gov/newbernalerts) and via press release to local media outlets.”

Travel

Travelers on highways adjacent to the fire should proceed with caution, especially on Highways 17 and 70, where firefighters are operating. Expect smoke in the area, particularly in the mornings and evenings, officials said.

On Saturday, Craven County officials asked people not to travel on County Line Road past the Bluewater Rise subdivision. “This is a busy work zone for firefighters with a large amount of heavy equipment moving in and out,” officials said in a Facebook post Saturday night.

The fire has forced Catfish Lake Road to close. The Black Lake OHV area remained closed until further notice.

Photos

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Angie Quezada, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Alayna Verduyn, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Courtney Layton, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in New Bern (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Jones County (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Health conditions

Air quality maps from several sources, including the NC Department of Environmental Quality, IQAir.com and AirNow.gov showed unhealthy breathing conditions continued for many parts of Eastern North Carolina. As of early Sunday, air quality reports were still unhealthy for Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties and moderate for Pamlico County. Other areas that had unhealthy air quality reports such as Bertie, Bertie, Pitt and Washington were reporting more normal air qualities.