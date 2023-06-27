GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Board of Elections is encouraging eligible educational institutions and government agencies to apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for voting purposes in upcoming elections.

The deadline for schools and government agencies to have their IDs count in new election requirements is Wednesday. Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, registered voters in North Carolina will be asked to present photo identification to vote.

For more information on the photo ID requirement, see Voter ID. To find out more about voting from East Carolina University’s perspective, click here.

“As many institutions that have identification for their students or their staff should apply to make it as easy as possible for people to vote,” said Molly Holderman, chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party.

“We want to make sure that the requirement to have the ID if they don’t have a driver’s license, is easily available, so opening it up for universities to have that is important,” NC House Rep. Tim Reeder said.

Student identification cards issued by North Carolina public or private universities and colleges, as well as employee identification cards issued by state and local government entities and charter schools, are valid forms of photo ID for voting when approved by the State Board.

Many other types of photo ID, including driver’s licenses, also will be accepted for voting. However, this approval process will ensure students without another acceptable form of ID will be prepared to vote.

“We strongly encourage all eligible educational institutions and government employers to apply for their IDs to be approved for voting. Getting their IDs approved will help ensure their students and employees are best equipped to participate in our state’s elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The State Board is ready to assist these institutions and governmental entities as they work through this approval process.”

To request approval for use in the 2023 municipal elections, an institution must provide a signed Student or Employee Identification Approval Form and a digital image of the ID card to the State Board on or before Wednesday. Public colleges and universities may seek approval of both student and employee ID cards, but they must submit separate approval forms for each type of ID. See:

The Board will review submissions to ensure they comply with criteria in state law. The Board will publish a list of approved ID cards in July 2023. This leaves time for public education and training before municipal elections in September, October, and November.

Cards approved by the State Board in 2023 will remain valid for use as a voter’s photo ID through December 31, 2024.