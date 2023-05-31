ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly hit-and-run this week on the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials with the National Park Service said.

Sparta resident Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33, was found dead by park rangers around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, along the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 221.

An initial investigation revealed Wagner had been struck by a vehicle. NC SBI, Highway Patrol, and the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office are among those involved in the investigation.

A tip line has been established for anyone who may have traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway area of milepost 221 near Sparta in the overnight or early morning hours of May 30. National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tipline: 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.