MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The break-in happened early Saturday, April 15th, when three suspects broke a glass side door at the Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Worely Road, police say.

Officers state that one suspect stayed outside, and the other two were seen leaving the dealership floor. Three vehicles owned by the dealership were stolen. It is believed thieves broke a lockbox and took the keys.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The three vehicles stolen are below:

2023 Chrysler 300, 4-door sedan, Touring L with comfort group, bright white color

2020 Dodge Charger, 4-door sedan, R/T Scat Pack, dark gray color (granite crystal with metallic clearcoat)

2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD, black color (deep black pearl)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Marion Police at 828-652-5205 and ask to speak with Inv. Niki Kinman