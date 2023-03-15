RODANTHE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Debris from a home that collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the Outer Banks Monday was spotted along 21 miles of shoreline, according to the National Park Service.

The home, located at 23228 East Point Drive in Rodanthe, collapsed into the ocean amid high surf.

(photo courtesy of National Park Service)

(photo courtesy of National Park Service)

(photo courtesy of National Park Service)

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said the owner of the unoccupied home was recommended on March 11, 2022, to take actions to mitigate threats to Seashore lands and waters. Officials said the homeowner has not developed a plan to clean up the debris.

Almost all of the house debris washed away from the property, officials said Tuesday. Debris has been spotted along a 21-mile stretch of beach north and south of the property.

National Park Service employees said Tuesday they had collected and removed 20 truckloads of debris from the beach.