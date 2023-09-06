RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large police presence was on scene at the campus of North Carolina State University on Monday evening.

University officials said NC State Police responded to Sullivan Hall shortly after 4 p.m. and found a deceased student outside the residence hall.

NC State Police Chief Dan House said the cause of death is unknown and under investigation. The student was not identified.

In a message to students, Chancellor Randy Woodson said, “The loss of any member of our Pack is tragic, and I recognize that this loss is particularly impactful for many of our on-campus residents and housing staff. There are no words I can share that will heal what many of you are feeling. Simply, I grieve with you.”

Woodson is reminding students of the support resources available as they process the loss of their classmate.

The university’s Wolfpack Wellness site offers resources that includes virtual therapy sessions. It also allow students to make a referral for a friend or classmate they believe could be struggling.

“These reports are anonymous and help ensure we can quickly respond with the appropriate resources to keep all in our community safe,” Woodson said.

9-8-8 can be dialed by anyone in the state to be connected to North Carolina’s free and confidential crisis lifeline.