DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — People were asked to shelter in place as a massive law enforcement effort took place Thursday morning in Denton.

Simmons says that they were called around 9:20 p.m. to M H Drive after a person was shot through a window. When they responded they were met with ‘heavy gunfire’ and sealed off the area.

They began looking for the suspect, calling in numerous law enforcement partners to assist in the search. During the situation, a Davidson County deputy was shot and they are now recovering. The suspect was also shot and their condition is unknown while they’re being treated.

The sheriff was unable to release any information about the shooter and the initial shooting victim.

Helicopters flew over the area and there were SWAT team members spotted. On scene, shots have been heard several times in the last few hours.

Officials shared on Facebook asking citizens to shelter in place and secure their doors and windows due to a “very active” situation in the area of Ebel Road and M-H Drive. Deputies, EMS and troopers are in the area up to two to three miles from the scene.

Just before 8 a.m., some law enforcement began to leave the scene and as of 9 a.m., Sheriff Simmons said the situation had resolved.

SBI has been called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting.