HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in connection with an overdose death in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged Heather Marie Maybin, 37, from Hendersonville, with felony death by distribution.

Deputies said this arrest is the result of an investigation into an overdose death that occurred on Feb. 7, 2023.

The months-long investigation showed Maybin supplied fentanyl that resulted in one person dying.

She is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.