QUEEN CITY NEWS – An earthquake was reported Sunday morning in western North Carolina near the Appalachian Trail and the Tennessee state border.

The earthquake was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake that happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Several residents near Asheville reported to the USGS having felt the quake.

3.2 on the Richter scale is pretty minor and you typically don’t really see too much damage with this, but you can feel it.

It’s not rare for the Carolinas to get earthquakes because of the nearby mountain chain and land masses.

No damage was reported.