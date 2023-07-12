RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A disabled military veteran building his forever home claims contractors stole the contents of the house after they sent him and his family on a vacation trip prior to the reveal, turning the home build into a costly surprise.

Hans Mumm showed more than a half dozen pictures to CBS 17 he said were sent by the sub-contractor appearing to indicate work being completed on the inside of his retirement home.

“She sent all these different pictures of you know, the cabinets, the doors and all this stuff,” said Mumm.

Those photos were sent to him in the weeks before the October 2022 reveal of his finished Zebulon house. He showed CBS 17 text messages from the sub-contractor that contained those photos.

Mumm had purchased a steel building kit and contracted with SPR Planning and Development in November 2020.

Secretary Of State’s records list Jamus Debro as its chief executive officer at the time.

“They were my subcontractors for all of the different pieces and parts that needed to be done for the actual build of the house, and then all of the fitting of electrical plumbing, insulation and things like that,” he said.

Vet has been through a lot

The disabled Iraqi War vet suffered many injuries during his time in the Army, and needed more than a dozen surgeries.

His physical status required a one-story home he could retire in.

In November 2021, Mumm fired SPR Planning and Latasha Regis told him she would take the project over because she and Jamus Debro were getting a divorce.

Mumm says all the money for the project was then moved to Property Brains and The Wharton Company whose registered agent is Latasha Regis.

According to records CBS 17 pulled from the secretary of state’s office, Property Brains has since been dissolved.

When CBS 17 checked, we found none of the three companies involved were registered with the North Carolina Licensing Board for Contractors.

Progress turned into disaster

Over time, workers completed the framing of the home and attached the roof. Mumm photographed the progress.

In June 2022, he says Regis requested he no longer show up at the site so she could surprise him with a big reveal of the finished home.

Mumm says that’s when Regis began sending him texts with photos of what she indicated was the completion work being done on the inside of the house.

One picture included what she said was an insulated doghouse for his puppy Rocky to live in when outside during the day.

Other photos purported to show progress on the site.

There were pictures of cabinets supposedly installed, tile work in the bathrooms, and other work like finished walls and doors.

She sent a photo showing what appeared to be a Duke Energy crew installing a utility pole for electric power.

Mumm later found out that wasn’t true.

He showed CBS 17 a photo of an unconnected electric meter sitting on the site and no utility pole or wires leading to the site.

By late August of 2022, Regis claimed the home would be finished in six weeks and asked him to continue to stay away as the crew got it ready for what she said would be the big reveal.

“They put up, you know, big plastic barriers so people couldn’t see what was actually happening down on the site, he said.

Mumm showed CBS 17 a picture of one of those barriers which appeared to be a large blue tarp hung on a rope strung between two trees.

Big reveal a bust

A week before the big reveal, Regis sent Mumm and his family to a Denver Broncos game.

Mumm provided CBS 17 with a copy of a paper form indicating the tickets to the game were sent by Jamus Debro.

“They’ve got a couple of different functions for us to do while we’re out there, a little vacation,” he said.

He showed CBS 17 a screen capture of a website he said was put up by the contractor “Welcoming a hero to North Carolina” as part of the reveal process.

The website mentions him by name.

When Mumm and his family drove to his property for the reveal ceremony to see his dream home, they found a steel frame only. Even the roof that had been previously installed was missing.

“That’s it,” he said. “That’s all that was left”

Mumm told CBS 17 it didn’t appear that crews ever put drywall up, never put cabinets in and never wired the home for electricity.

What happened?

Mumm says he can’t document that because someone destroyed his security cameras.

“They took my camera, smashed the camera and stole the memory card,” he said.

Mumm showed CBS 17 the tree on his property where the camera had been located.

“I had two others as well,” he said. “All of them were smashed and the memory cards gone.”

Mumm’s records indicate payments to the two subcontractors eventually totaled over $162,000.

That’s on top of the $93,000 he spent on the steel building kit.

Authorities called in to investigate

He filed a police report with the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

They told CBS 17 it’s a civil case.

However, the NC Department of Insurance confirmed to CBS 17 its criminal investigations division has “an active, open investigation in the matter.”

When CBS 17 visited the home site in May, we found just a concrete slab with a new work crew, hired by Mumm, prepping it.

Turns out the $93,000 steel frame building Mumm purchased was so badly damaged, it had to be torn down and the cement foundation had to be rehabbed to support a new structure.

In essence, Mumm had to start over again.

“They damaged the superstructure,” said Mumm.

“A steel builder looked at it, a framer looked at it, and my insurance company looked at it and they all agreed that it was a total loss.”

Mumm received an insurance settlement for the damaged steel structure.

CBS 17 tried to locate Jamus Debro. We discovered phone numbers we had for him did not connect.

A CBS 17 crew spent an entire day in May going to more than a half dozen locations in Wake and Nash Counties using addresses obtained from public records trying to find Debro or Latasha Regis.

We were told at several locations they no longer lived at those sites.

Getting the run around

Initially, Latasha Regis did reply to emails from Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia.

In her first email she said she “was on a flight” and asked when Sbraccia would be available.

When he gave her a timeframe, her reply was she “was checking in for a medical procedure at 7 a.m.”

After waiting two days, Sbraccia sent another email and asked to speak to her again before the story aired on TV.

She replied in a lengthy email she would speak with him when she was “cognitively able to effectively fill in the gaps.”

When Sbraccia asked her to call him, she replied with a disjointed email that included the phrase her “lawyer will eventually get her messages.”

Sbraccia replied he’d be most willing to talk to her lawyer or to Jamus Debro to get the sub-contractor’s side of the story.

She did not answer that email which was sent May 12 or an additional email sent on May 31.

CBS 17 waited a month hoping she or her unnamed lawyer would contact us.

We then sent numerous emails during the month of July, in an effort to get her side of the story.

Those emails also went unanswered.

In the meantime, Mumm continues to try and build his dream retirement home, using money from his insurance settlement for the damaged steel frame as well as his personal savings to pay for new construction.